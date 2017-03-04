NC mom speaks out after she says man at Walmart tried to grab daughter

SHELBY, N.C. (CNN/WNCN) — A North Carolina mother is talking after police said a man tried to grab her baby girl at a Cleveland County Walmart earlier this week.

Eric Richardson, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor assault on a child under 12 after an incident Tuesday at the Shelby Walmart, police said.

“I didn’t know what his intentions were, that’s what scared me the most,” said Tiana Langer, the mother of a one-year-old girl.

Langer told WSOC-TV about her encounter with the man. The TV station agreed not to show her face on camera.

“He said ‘How did you get that cutie?’ And I just thought he was being friendly,” Langer said.

But after that, the mother said the conversation with Richardson became strange.

“He started rubbing on her arm and then he pulled her arm and was like ‘Well, you can come home with me.’ I didn’t know what that’s supposed to mean,” Langer said.

The mother was able to walk away with her daughter and didn’t see the man again, she said.

But, police reviewed surveillance video at the store.

That video showed Richardson “holding another child at the entrance of the Walmart,” police said.

However, police said the mother in that video did not appear to be “concerned.”

According to WBTV, Richardson said he did not try to take the girl, but was only commenting on her appearance.

The incident at Walmart quickly spread on social media throughout the Shelby community – and beyond.

“That’s scary, actually, to know I live 15 minutes from here and we almost had a 1 year old get snatched,” Chelsey Cole of Shelby told WSOC.

Richardson, 43, was released on $15,000 bond, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and WBTV.