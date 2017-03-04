Rep. Price holds town halls in Knightdale and Durham

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pair of gatherings in the Triangle on Saturday had people expressing worry about some of President Donald Trump’s policies.

Congressman David Price, a Democrat, hosted town hall-style “listening sessions” in Knightdale and south Durham.

A common theme from attendees was fear.

“This is the first time I would have ever gone to a town hall and I’m afraid,” said Marianne Wason.

About 50 people showed up at Knightdale’s town hall to meet with Price.

“To kind of echo my neighbor about being afraid, I think that a lot of people — a lot of minorities and women — take for granted the way life is right now,” said Wendy Greene.

Price says he understands their feelings.

“I’m apprehensive, too. I’ve never seen anything like this president, and the way he has started,” Price said.

Participants brought up concerns about immigration laws, the national budget, Russia, and military funding.

But a lot of talk focused on health care and Price mentioned town halls that were held before the passing of the controversial Affordable Care Act, which is also known as Obamacare.

“There were people at meetings like this chanting ‘Read the bill! Read the bill! Read the bill!,’ but I read the bill. It was 2,000 pages and I promise you I read the bill. We don’t even see the bill now and they’re going to vote on it next week,” Price said.

Price says he always has these community meetings to start the legislative session.

Some members of Congress are avoiding town halls.

“That’s their choice. I think these events are just invaluable to give people a chance to say whatever’s on their mind, and also we learn a lot from them too,” Price

Attendees say these meetings are a way to directly address their national legislators.

“I just wish more people would come out so they can get their questions asked and answered to the extent that they can, and let him know how important these issues are to us,” Greene said.

Price held another Saturday session in south Durham and will host meetings over the next few days in Cary, Chapel Hill, and Raleigh.

Republican Congressman David Rouzer will host a town hall meeting Monday in Bolivia at Brunswick Community College.