Woman charged in deadly NC crash that killed teen girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A woman police say was involved in a fatal crash that happened in February is out of the hospital and behind bars.

Kristin Renee Bradley, 22, is charged with felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving while impaired, reckless driving and no operators license.

Police say Bradley was driving a vehicle that crashed, killing 18-year-old Kasey Anne Vance, on February 14.

Investigators said at the time of the crash they believed Bradley, Vance, and a third passenger, 20-year-old Michelle Carlina Morales, were leaving the scene of a shooting they were involved in.

Morales was taken to Carolinas Medical Center after the crash. Her condition has not been released.

The victim in the shooting, whose name has not been released, is expected to be OK. Police have not revealed any more details about the incident.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

