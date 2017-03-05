2 injured in SC crash that split car in half

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were hurt after a single-car crash that happened on Highway 81 at Masters Boulevard, according to authorities.

The accident happened at about 9:21 p.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, the car struck a utility pole and went through a fence.

The car was cut in half and at least one person was ejected.

Both occupants of the car were taken by EMS to Anmed.

Power lines were hanging and Highway 81 N were closed after the wreck, according to a WSPA-TV crew on the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

