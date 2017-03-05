2nd NC Domino’s robbery in a month with gunmen forcing workers into cooler

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) — A Domino’s Pizza employee was pistol-whipped and forced into the refrigerator with a coworker during an armed robbery in Dallas early Sunday morning.

This marks the second robbery in less than a month where two employees were locked in a cooler at a Domino’s in Gaston County. One of the employees was also pistol-whipped in that robbery, which happened Feb. 19 on West Boulevard in Bessemer City.

This time, Dallas police say two armed robbers went in the front door of the Domino’s on Dallas Highway Shoals Highway and robbed the place around 1:24 a.m.

A delivery driver found the two employees in the refrigerator a short time later. Officers say none of the employees were seriously hurt, but one may need stitches.

The thieves got away with several hundred dollars.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage at a nearby business for possible clues.

So far, no arrests have been made.

A Domino’s Pizza in Charlotte’s Elizabeth area was robbed just last week.

Police have not said whether they believe the robberies are connected.

