Detective, 2 witnesses save man from Nash County car explosion

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – A Nash County detective and two witnesses are being called heroes after they saved a man who was trapped inside a vehicle just before it exploded.

The incident happened Friday in the 1200 block of Taylor Store Road, authorities said.

The driver of the car went off the road, with the car hitting a tree and bursting into flames, officials said.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle with a broken leg, so Detective Mariel Moore and two witnesses jumped into action and pulled the victim out of the car, Nash County officials said.

Just after the trio moved the man to safety, the car exploded.

“We believe that the actions of Detective Moore and the two civilians saved the life of this person,” the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Detective Moore showed that she is a great example of the Deputies of the NCSO…” officials added.

No one was seriously injured.