Hoke County residents ask about SBI investigation at meeting

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been nearly two weeks since a controversy began in Hoke County.

The SBI is investigating the county after a worker told law enforcement there were payroll irregularities.

“There’s a large majority in this county that think there’s something really fishy going on with our commissioners,” said one Hoke County resident at a town hall meeting Saturday.

The SBI is investigating claims that at least one employee worked together with another employee to manipulate time sheets to get paid for time they didn’t work.

“We’re spending money to hire a firm to speak on our behalf about the investigation,” said Hoke County Commissioner Allen Thomas. “We don’t know if a lawsuit may be coming. We don’t know what our liabilities are.”

On Saturday Thomas held a meeting to give Hoke County residents a chance to voice their questions and concerns.

“We’re gonna know every person who touched those time sheets and where they went when this is over with,” said Thomas.

The worker who contacted law enforcement, who has not been named, was initially fired, but has since been reinstated and put on administrative leave.

Hoke County Deputy Sheriff Dedrick Graham was also fired and a human resources administrator, Latonya Benjamin, resigned.

“I apologize I can’t give any meaningful answers,” said Thomas. “All this is part of the investigation, when the investigation concludes it will be a definitive statement.”

Residents say they’re glad commissioner Thomas held the meeting, but they still are worried about what will come out of the investigation.

“I’m not feeling too good about that,” said Hoke County resident Rodney Fairly. “The taxes could do a lot of good things and if somebody’s getting money that shouldn’t be gotten that affects everybody, it affects all of us.”

The Hoke County Sheriff says the SBI investigation could send several county employees to prison.

“If it smells bad, it’s usually bad,” said one resident.

The Hoke County Sheriff has said that the investigation has the potential to be bigger than back in 2001 when a former Hoke County manager was sent to jail for embezzling $250,000.

Two investigations are currently underway, an internal investigation and the SBI investigation.