Navy Seabees honored on 75th anniversary in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday was the 75th anniversary for the U.S. Navy Construction Battalions, also known as the Seabees.

A special ceremony commemorating the occasion was held Sunday in Fayetteville.

“Seabees are the best kept secret in the world,” said Donnie Douglas, a Vietnam veteran.

More than 300 people gathered at Fayetteville’s Airborne and Special Operations Museum to honor the service of the U.S. Navy Seabees.

Currently, there are roughly 9,000 Seabees in active and reserve duty.

Seabees carry out a variety of construction and humanitarian duties overseas.

“These guys are construction battalions and that’s what they do. So, they’re going to build an airfield and if they gotta fight while they’re building it, that’s what they’ll do. It’s a can-do attitude, that’s their motto,” said Paul Galloway of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum Foundation.

At Sunday’s celebration the Seabees reflected on their great history since World War II.

Douglas, who served during Vietnam, was in charge of running an ice plant.

“Today is a real reunion, one of the guys that worked with me in the ice plant is here today, I haven’t seen in quite some time. And another one of the guys who worked in the water plant across from our ice plant — I have not seen him in 40 years until today,” Douglas said.

Also at Sunday’s program, a monument was unveiled recognizing the Seabees for their dedicated service.

Out of more than 70 monuments at the museum, this is the first monument dedicated to a Navy unit.

“I think it’s fantastic that this organization and Fort Bragg has recognized the Seabees cause we get very little…most people don’t know what the Seabees are,” said James Johannesen, a Vietnam veteran.