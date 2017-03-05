NC man dies after being pulled into large machine at SC plant

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after being injured while working at a plant on Huntington Road in Gaffney, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.

The man has been identified as 68-year-old Johnny Kent of Mooresville, N.C.

Kent was reportedly pulled into a large machine he was operating at the Global Carolina plant at 333 Huntington Road.

He was trapped for about half an hour, and was then freed by the Gaffney Fire Department and EMS personnel, the coroner says.

He was pronounced dead at 1:31 p.m. Saturday at Spartanburg Medical Center.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.