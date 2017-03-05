NC rockslide closes stretch of Blue Ridge Parkway

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WSPA/WNCN) — A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Craggy Gardens is closed after a rockslide, according to the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The parkway will be shut down between miles 367.5 and 355 because of rocks covering part of the road, authorities said Sunday afternoon.

Crews will resume working to clear the road on Monday morning.

The closed portion is between the Craggy Gardens visitor center and Mount Mitchell.

The incident happened while the parkway was open, but no one was hurt, officials said.

“Spring is an especially common time for slides as the daily freezing and thawing of ice on rock faces makes them unstable,” parkway officials said in a statement.

— WNCN contributed to this report