WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A teen driver lost control of her car and ran off the road in an incident that caused major traffic problems in Pitt County Sunday.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman, wrecked her car on N.C. Highway 11 South near N.C. Highway 903 near Winterville.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m., when the driver lost her glasses and ran off the road into a ditch, officials said.

She was transported to Vidant Medical Center with minor injuries.

No other cars were involved.