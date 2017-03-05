UNC football switching uniforms to Michael Jordan’s Nike line

Jordan at the UNC-Duke game on Saturday night. Photo by Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina
Jordan at the UNC-Duke game on Saturday night. Photo by Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina is switching its football uniforms to former player Michael Jordan’s Nike line.

The school made the announcement at halftime of the Tar Heels’ basketball game against rival Duke on Saturday night – and marked the occasion by bringing out Jordan himself to a pair of raucous ovations at midcourt.

North Carolina will become the second football program to wear Jordan’s Jumpman logo, joining Michigan. The basketball programs have long worn uniforms from Jordan Brand – a business division of Nike.

Football coach Larry Fedora was spotted before the basketball game wearing a polo shirt with the Jumpman logo, and a photo on social media showed him with Jordan – and both wore Jordan Brand shirts.

 

 

