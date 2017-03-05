UNC’s Jackson and NC State’s Smith earn ACC awards

North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) dunks against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) dunks against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s Justin Jackson is the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year and Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner is its coach of the year.

North Carolina State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) dunks against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. North Carolina State won 104-78. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) dunks against Virginia Tech Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The ACC announced its all-league team and individual award winners Sunday following a vote of 53 media members and coaches.

Jackson finished with 24 votes to 15 for Wake Forest’s John Collins. Joining them on the all-ACC first team were Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson, Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell and Duke’s Luke Kennard – the only unanimous selection.

North Carolina State guard Dennis Smith Jr. was chosen as freshman of the year.

Pastner’s Georgia Tech team, the preseason pick to finish 14th in the league, went 17-14 and earned the No. 11 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament.

The Associated Press all-ACC team will be released Monday.

