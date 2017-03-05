Woman hurt after car crashes into pecan tree in Southern Pines

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Southern Pines early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Valley View Road just off North May Street in Southern Pines.

The wreck happened when a woman who was driving a sedan lost control, officials said.

The car crashed through the fence of a horse pasture, hit a large pecan tree and then finally stopped in the pasture, officials said.

The woman was injured, although it’s unclear how seriously.

Southern Pines Fire and Rescue, Moore County EMS, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

