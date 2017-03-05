Youth hockey talent on display in jamboree at Raleigh IcePlex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hockey’s future was on display Sunday morning at the Raleigh IcePlex as more than 80 youth hockey players hit the ice.

The three-hour Jamboree featured all aspects of the game: skating, passing, and stick handling. Each team played six games during the event.

Hockey has exploded in the Triangle ever since the Carolina Hurricanes came to town and the sport has never been more popular in our area.

Raleigh Surge head coach Daryl McFadyen says events like this help in player development.

“The goal is for us to have fun with the kids,” said McFadyen. “We’re also working on developing their skills, their skating, how they handle the puck and their stick handling as well.”

“Stormy” from the Hurricanes was on hand at the end of the Jamboree to help present awards.

