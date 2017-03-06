1 arrested, 1 on the run following armed robbery at Roanoke Rapids Sheetz

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested one man and are looking for another in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night at a Sheetz in Roanoke Rapids.

Roanoke Rapids officers responded an armed robbery in progress call at the Sheetz on Julian Allsbrook Highway around 11 p.m. When officers arrived, workers told them that two men armed with guns came into the store and demanded money.

The staff gave the suspects money before the two fled the store through the back door and ran towards the woods and rail road tracks.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Weldon Police Department all responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the area.

Antwan Donta Howard, 26, was found in the woods and taken into custody, Roanoke Rapids police said.

Howard was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen goods, carrying a concealed weapon, assault by pointing a gun, resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer, and he was served an outstanding order for arrest (possession of firearm by felon) from Northampton County.

Howard was given a $100,000 bond.

The second suspect is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

The suspect is described as a male and was last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie, jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J.K. Davis with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department 252-533-2822 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers 252-583-4444.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.