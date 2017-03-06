1,000 gather at Durham church to talk about issues important to immigrant community

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1,000 people gathered on Sunday at a church in Durham to talk about issues important to the city’s immigrant community.

The news of immigration raids taking place across the country has brought many immigrants’ fears to a fever pitch. The Durham community came together to try to reassure Durham immigrants that they are safe in the city.

Organizers say about 1,300 people attended the meeting. Many immigrants said they were worried about getting deported after hearing about the recent Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across the state and the nation.

Durham Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bert L’Homme declared Durham schools a safe zone for immigrants. City leaders listened to people’s concerns and asked questions about how they can work to make things better.

“Many people view refugees and immigrants as bad, violent people rather than the victims of poor policies around the world,” said one resident at the meeting.

“The Durham Police Department is serious about our relationship to further the safety and protection of all citizens, including our immigrant community,” said Durham Police Chief, Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis.

Durham Congregations, Associations and Neighborhoods (CAN), hosted the event.