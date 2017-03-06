32 NC dogs found in ‘incredibly appalling’ home conditions, deputies say

FLETCHER, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina homeowner is accused of leaving their animals in ‘incredibly appalling’ conditions, according to the Henderson County sheriff’s office.

The animals were found in the home on Maxwell Drive in Fletcher on Saturday.

Deputies were able to eventually locate the owner and gained access to the home along with two campers and an out building on the property, according to a report.

Henderson County Animal Enforcement said there were 40 animals.

There were 28 different mixed breeds of dogs along with four puppies and eight cats.

The owner surrendered the animals to a veterinarian, who is now caring for them, according to the report.

Authorities are working with the shelter to make sure the animals are healthy and are able to be placed up for adoption as soon as possible.

Civil and criminal charges are pending against the homeowner as the investigation continues, according to the report.