ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two vehicles collided and went off the highway near Zebulon on Monday night.

Crews were on the scene around 11:20 p.m. along westbound U.S. Highway 64 a mile west of NC 96 near Zebulon.

The crash involved a car and an SUV. After the collision, the vehicles went down an embankment and into woods, with the car disappearing behind trees and bushes.

One person was injured and crews on the scene said the person might end up being taken to a nearby hospital.