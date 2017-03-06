Car crashes into Raleigh apartment

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A passenger car crashed into the front of a Raleigh apartment building on Monday night.

CLICK TO VIEW 7 LARGER PHOTOS

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. at 3063 Morgans Mill Court in Raleigh.

Photos from the scene showed a green Ford sedan with part of the front smashed into the building at Forest Eddge Townhomes.

The car went nearly all the way inside the apartment during the crash, which knocked out the front door and a nearby set of windows.

As of 10 p.m., crews were still on the scene of the crash, which is in south Raleigh near Rush Street between Garner and Hammond roads.

The car was removed from the apartment and crews are working to board up the apartment unit, which sustained a very large hole from the vehicle.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s