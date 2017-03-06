Car crashes into Raleigh apartment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A passenger car crashed into the front of a Raleigh apartment building on Monday night.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. at 3063 Morgans Mill Court in Raleigh.

Photos from the scene showed a green Ford sedan with part of the front smashed into the building at Forest Eddge Townhomes.

The car went nearly all the way inside the apartment during the crash, which knocked out the front door and a nearby set of windows.

As of 10 p.m., crews were still on the scene of the crash, which is in south Raleigh near Rush Street between Garner and Hammond roads.

The car was removed from the apartment and crews are working to board up the apartment unit, which sustained a very large hole from the vehicle.