Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday will mark the beginning of Daylight Saving Time in most of the United States, meaning that clocks will need to be set ahead one hour.

As the old saying goes, “Spring forward, fall back.”

Daylight Saving Time has the effect of moving an hour of daylight from the morning to the afternoon. We spend about 65 percent of the year in Daylight Saving Time, from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November. Daylight Saving Time was about a month shorter until a law signed by George W. Bush took effect in 2007, creating the current schedule.

Federal officials say that the clock change reduces energy use, traffic crashes and crime, because it’s light later in the evening. People can wait later to turn on the lights, can commute to and from work and school in daylight and can be out and about conducting more of their business in the daylight.

Daylight saving time is actually governed by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which was given the authority by Congress.

A few areas of the U.S. do not observe the shift. There’s no daylight saving time in Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Arizona doesn’t observe Daylight Saving Time either, except on the Navajo Indian Reservation.

And of course, it’s Daylight Saving Time without an s on saving.