Durham ends police checkpoints to ‘dispel fears’ about immigration enforcement

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Durham has stopped police traffic checkpoints so they can “dispel fears” among the “diverse community” the police serve in the city, police officials said Monday.

Durham police suspended the department-initiated checkpoints last week after there was “concern regarding the role of local law enforcement officers in federal immigration enforcement,” according to a news release from Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis.

Durham police said that they will continue some road safety campaigns, such as Booze It and Lose It or Click It or Ticket.

Police said there was “misinformation” about the goal of routine traffic checkpoints which are not used for “immigration enforcement.”

Durham police said the department was “suspending” the checkpoints.

Here is the full statement from Durham police:

The Durham Police Department (DPD) remains committed to addressing the concerns and expectations of all community members and therefore, last week suspended department-initiated traffic checkpoints. This was done to dispel fears that have currently arisen and to further encourage sustainable relationships with the diverse community we serve. However, we will continue to participate in multi-jurisdictional highway safety campaigns, such as Booze It & Lose It and Click It or Ticket.

Over the years, the Durham Police Department has utilized routine checkpoints as a means to ensure compliance with the rules of the road. When planned and executed appropriately, these operations are very effective. However, in recent weeks there has been national and local concern regarding the role of local law enforcement officers in federal immigration enforcement. There has also been misinformation regarding the intent and purpose of DPD’s routine checkpoints, which have not been used for immigration enforcement.