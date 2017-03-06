Fayetteville elementary school evacuated for gas leak

By Published:
(CBS North Carolina file photograph)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville elementary school was evacuated Monday morning because of a gas leak.

Students and staff evacuated William H. Owen Elementary School on Raeford Road when firefighters arrived just before 11 a.m., according to officials.

The gas to the school has been turned off and firefighters are monitoring the air inside the building, according to officials.

School maintenance workers and Piedmont Gas workers are on scene as well.

For now students and faculty are still on the school grounds, though they might relocate later, officials said in a news release.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s