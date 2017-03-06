Fayetteville elementary school evacuated for gas leak

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville elementary school was evacuated Monday morning because of a gas leak.

Students and staff evacuated William H. Owen Elementary School on Raeford Road when firefighters arrived just before 11 a.m., according to officials.

The gas to the school has been turned off and firefighters are monitoring the air inside the building, according to officials.

School maintenance workers and Piedmont Gas workers are on scene as well.

For now students and faculty are still on the school grounds, though they might relocate later, officials said in a news release.