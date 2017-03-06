Wake Forest HS student says racial remarks led to altercation caught on video

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest High School student has been suspended after officials say he got into an altercation with another student last week.

Video of that altercation, which was posted on Instagram on Friday, has gotten thousands of views.

Wake County Public School System officials are trying to get as much information from students about what happened that led up to the fight caught on camera.

In the video, you can see one student pulling down another student from behind multiple times. Because both of the people in the video are minors, CBS North Carolina is not identifying them.

CBS North Carolina spoke with the student seen throwing the other student down.

He’s a 15-year-old sophomore and said derogatory racial remarks over the last couple of months led him to the altercation that occurred.

The student said he lost his temper after he was threatened with violence by the other student.

The 15-year-old has been suspended for 10 days, he said.

His mom said she moved to Wake Forest to have a better life for her family – and now she’s worried her son will not have that.

“How am I going to send my son back to Wake Forest is what I want to know…because I’m sending him back to the shooting range is what I’m doing. So I’m totally clueless I don’t know what to do,” she said.

The principal of the school released a statement saying:

I am calling to inform you of a video that has circulated involving Wake Forest High School students. School administrators became aware of the video posting shortly after it was posted Friday and we are continuing to investigate the situation. I would like to take this opportunity to encourage your children to not share rumors. If your child has information to share, they should contact an administrator directly. We strive each day to create a positive learning environment and take every measure to ensure the safety of our students. If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our front office at 919-554-8611. Thank you for your continued support of our school.”

The mother of the suspended student has a meeting at the high school this morning.

CBS North Carolina reached out to the other student in the video but has not heard back.