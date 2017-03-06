March through May is peak tornado season for North Carolina



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — March through May is tornado season in North Carolina, with the storms peaking in April.

The state averages three tornado-related deaths per year and 39 injuries, and North Carolina leads the nation in nighttime tornado fatalities.

Most tornadoes strike in the afternoon or early evening, but in North Carolina, most deaths come from nighttime tornadoes.

They account for only 26 percent of the state’s tornadoes, but about two-thirds of the tornado-related deaths.

Tornadoes are nature’s most violent storms. They are produced by powerful thunderstorms and can cause serious injuries in deaths. Tornadoes can also destroy entire neighborhoods in a matter of seconds.

As warmer weather begins to move into the area, now is the time to make sure you and your family have a severe weather plan in place. Each day during Severe Weather Preparedness Week will focus on a different topic. Monday’s topic highlights tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.

March 5th through 11th marks Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina. Each year, the National Weather Service and North Carolina Department of Public Safety team up to bring awareness about severe weather to residents of North Carolina.

When conditions are favorable for tornado development, the Storm Prediction Center based out of Norman, Oklahoma will issue a tornado watch. During a tornado watch, you should remain alert for changing weather conditions and have a way to get those alerts. If a tornado warning is issued, that means a tornado has been spotted or indicated by weather radar. When a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter immediately and stay there until the threat has passed.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service will conduct a statewide tornado drill. The drill will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be carried by local radio broadcasters. Schools, businesses and residents are encouraged to take part in the drill. To help prepare for the drill, visit the Raleigh National Weather Service website.

Be sure to take time this week to learn more about severe weather safety and discuss a safety plan with your family. Learning about and practicing for severe weather ahead of time will help you react quickly when severe weather strikes.