NC Senate approves Larry Hall as military and veterans affairs secretary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina legislators have confirmed a member of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet for the first time, although the legal weight of the action remains unclear.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted unanimously Monday night to give its formal approval of Cooper’s military and veterans affairs secretary – former state Rep. Larry Hall. The action ends a process delayed by court rulings, then accelerated by a Senate subpoena demanding Hall before a committee.

Cooper has sued legislative leaders to overturn a December law subjecting his Cabinet to Senate confirmation. A three-judge panel will hear arguments Tuesday whether to throw out the law or Cooper’s lawsuit. But the judges previously said confirmation votes were OK unless senators voted to reject Hall.

Cooper has seven other Cabinet members yet to go through the same process.