NC woman pleads guilty to killing husband, 2 others during group sex

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a Gaston County woman has accepted a 29-year prison sentence for the deaths of her husband and a couple killed during group sex.

Multiple media outlets report 43-year-old Crystal Leah Gambino pleaded guilty Monday to one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her husband, 42-year-old Giovanni Gambino. She also pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 39-year-old Geoffrey Glen Gilliland and 33-year-old Stephanie Lynn Sanchez.

The three were killed in February 2016 at the Gambino home.

Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell said Crystal Gambino found the three naked in bed together, grabbed a .44 Magnum and a box of shells and opened fire.

She originally was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.