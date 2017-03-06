New message on I-40 billboard in Triad that stirred debate: ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

The new billboard on I-40 in Winston-Salem (WFMY)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — The message on a Winston-Salem billboard that has been seen across the nation has changed.

The billboard read ‘Real Men Provide. Real Women Appreciate It’ and it caused a stir as many saw it as sexist.

The sponsors never came forward to say what exactly the message meant until Saturday.

The anonymous sponsor(s) had a new one put up and call the ‘Real Men Provide. Real Women Appreciate It’ message a social experiment.

A group upset about the billboard is planning to put one of its own up in protest.

On its website, the group says it’s chosen their message – “People of Quality Don’t Fear Equality.”

They plan to put up their slogan on Business 40 – as soon as they can raise the money.

