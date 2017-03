KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) — Firefighters and emergency crews are searching for someone believed to have gone missing in the water near the Kure Beach pier Monday afternoon.

According to the Kure Beach Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the pier at 1:43 p.m. for a water rescue.

Crews pulled a man out of the water, who was taken to the hospital, but they are still searching for another individual.

