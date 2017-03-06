Police believe missing Indiana woman found dead on river sandbar was chasing dog

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Officials at the Columbus Police Department held a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the case of the missing woman found dead Saturday morning.

Columbus police elaborated on how they do not suspect foul play in the death of 33-year-old Jacquelyn Watts.

Police say they received several reports of people saying they saw someone matching her description on the day she disappeared.

Watts was known for her love for animals.

She was reported missing Friday afternoon. Investigators had said that Watts was dropping off pets at a relative’s house and hadn’t been heard from since.

Her body was found early Saturday morning on a sandbar on the Flatrock River after a search was conducted.

Police found Watts’ car near the 2300 block of Riverside Drive in Columbus. The passenger door was open, the car’s hazard lights were blinking and the car engine was on idling. Watt’s cell phone and purse were inside the car when police found it. But police say there was no sign of struggle.

A timeline of her disappearance was release during the presser. Investigators said this investigation is like “a large puzzle.”

After discussing the case with witnesses, police believe Watts was trying to catch a small dog wearing a white dog sweater named Ringo. Social media posts have circulated showing Ringo. Ringo’s body was found as well.

“We lost a very special person,” said Lt. Matt Harris with the Columbus Police Department.

Her autopsy is scheduled for Monday with the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office.