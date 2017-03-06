Raleigh man wins $1 million lottery prize after buying ticket in Cary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man won a $1 million North Carolina lottery prize after buying a ticket in Cary, officials say.

Medhanie Abraham claimed his prize Friday after he won the money while playing the Extreme Millions scratch-off game.

Abraham, who owns the Smoke For Less on Chatham Street in Cary also bought his ticket there. Tickets for the game cost $30.

He had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.

Abraham chose the lump sum, which amounted to $417,015 after federal and state taxes.