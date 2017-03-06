Students gather in support of Wake Forest HS student suspended following altercation



Video provided by @SlimThivk_Tiaaa via Twitter

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Students gathered in the hallway at Wake Forest High School Monday morning in support of a student who was suspended following an altercation caught on video and posted to Instagram.

Students gathered inside the school in support of the suspended student this morning.

Some students tweeted videos of the gathering.

The protest comes in the wake of the suspension of a 15-year-old student who was caught on camera getting into an altercation with another student on March 3. The video was then posted to Instagram where it has now been viewed thousands of times.

The student, who CBS North Carolina is not identifying because he’s a minor, said derogatory racial remarks over the last couple of months led to the altercation that occurred last Friday.

The student said he lost his temper after he was threatened with violence by the other student.

He has been suspended for 10 days, he said.

The principal of the school released a statement saying:

I am calling to inform you of a video that has circulated involving Wake Forest High School students. School administrators became aware of the video posting shortly after it was posted Friday and we are continuing to investigate the situation. I would like to take this opportunity to encourage your children to not share rumors. If your child has information to share, they should contact an administrator directly. We strive each day to create a positive learning environment and take every measure to ensure the safety of our students. If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our front office at 919-554-8611. Thank you for your continued support of our school.”

There has been no official word on the number of students who participated in the protest this morning. One student told CBS North Carolina “almost half of” Wake Forest High School participated. Another student said there were “easily 350” students who took part.

Lisa Luten, director of communications for the Wake County Public School System said those numbers were incorrect.

“The principal estimates that about 100 students participated while class was NOT in progress,” Luten wrote in an email to CBS North Carolina.

The mother of the suspended student has a meeting at the high school Monday morning.

CBS North Carolina reached out to the other student in the video but has not heard back.