Suspended Wake Forest student speaks out after video goes viral

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — After a video of a fight went viral on social media, students on Monday filled the halls of Wake Forest High School protesting the suspension of one of the students.

The video shows 15-year-old Micah Speed approach another student and pull him down to the ground twice.

Speed was originally suspended from school for 10 days because of the incident, but that was reduced to five days.

His classmates protested the school’s decision because they feel Speed was treated unfairly.

“This is a kid that has been picking on me for two months plus, a kid that I’ve walked away from every single situation, and you’re going to say that I attacked him,” said Speed.

Since the beginning of the semester, Speed says the other student in the video harassed him about his race.

On the day the video was shot, Speed says the student went too far.

“I got pushed over the edge when he said I’m going to kill you and your family,” said Speed.

Speed says he walked out of the classroom, but the student followed him out and became aggressive with him.

That is when Speed responded.

“I didn’t leave one place of violence to drop him into another,” said mother Yolanda Speed.

She says she moved her family to Wake Forest out of Chicago for a better life.

Now she says she is worried her son will have a target on his back when he returns to school.

“So now my son is the poster of hate for that school. And I don’t know what to do about it,” said Yolanda Speed.

However at Wake Forest on Monday, instead of hate, students showed their solidary with Speed.

Over the weekend, the video of Speed pulling down the other student went viral on social media, getting thousands of shares.

Wake Forest High School students organized via Twitter and Instagram a protest in support of Speed.

Students sat in the halls, chanted “Micah” and asked questions of the Wake Forest High School faculty.

Speed says his classmates, his football team and Wake Forest had become like family, but he’s unsure now if he wants to go back.

Wake County school officials will not comment on individual student incidents.

They did say protesters were well behaved and respectful.

CBS North Carolina reached out to the other student in the video for comment but he did not respond.

Speed suspension is lifted at the end of this week.