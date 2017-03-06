Teen in custody after woman decapitated near Zebulon, officials say

By Published: Updated:
The scene along Morgan Drive near Zebulon on Monday afternoon after a woman was killed. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was detained Monday afternoon after a woman was killed in Zebulon, the Franklin County Sheriff said.

Sheriff Kent Winstead said that an older teenager was in custody after the homicide in which a woman was decapitated.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. at a home on Morgan Drive near Zebulon.

The teen suspect called 911 to report the incident, Winstead said.

Authorities would not provide details about the relationship between the teen suspect and the victim.

The woman’s husband is now on the scene and appeared to be overcome with grief, a CBS North Carolina reporter said.

No other details were immediately available.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s