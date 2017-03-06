Teen shoots brother during argument, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The incident happened Sunday night while the pair were arguing along on Avon Lake Drive, Durham police said in a news release.

After a search, Josiah Browning, 18, was arrested in Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon, according to police.

“The two were arguing when (Josiah) Browning allegedly fired a shot and struck his 24-year-old brother in the upper thigh,” police said.

The older brother was seriously injured in the shooting.

Browning was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury.