Troopers: Man ejected from pickup on I-40 in Hillsborough; alcohol, speed factors

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was ejected from his pickup truck after slamming into a tractor-trailer multiple times on Interstate 40 west near Hillsborough Sunday night, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on I-40 west before the Interstate 85/I-40 merge.

According to troopers, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and pickup truck. The driver of the pickup swerved around the tractor-trailer, lost control, hit the tractor-trailer multiple times and was then ejected after crashing into the guardrail.

The driver, who has only been identified as a 33-year-old man from Durahm, was taken to Duke Hospital in critical, but stable condition. Authorities say he’s expected to survive.

Troopers said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash and charges are pending.

The injured man was the only person in the pickup. There were two people in the tractor-trailer and neither were injured. The tractor-trailer suffered only minor damage and was able to continue on its way after troopers investigated the crash.