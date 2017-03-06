One lane reopens on US 1 southbound after brush fire near Apex

Fire crews still on the scene along US 1 on Monday. Photo by Charles Malloy/CBS North Carolina

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The southbound portion of a key road near Apex was closed for about 90 minutes Monday afternoon after a brush fire broke out in the area.

Both southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 1 were closed near exit 96, which is Ten Ten Road, the North Carolina Department of Transportation reported.

The road closure started around 2:15 p.m.  The left lane reopened around 3:50 p.m.

Apex police reported around 2:30 that crews were fighting a fire near U.S. Highway 1 southbound at Ten Ten Road.

As of 3:45 p.m., fire crews were still on the scene and extinguishing “hot spots,” after putting out the bulk of the fire along U.S. 1.

