Wake County officials throw their support behind an MLS team in the Triangle



RALEIGH, N.C. (WCNN) – Wake County is throwing its support behind the North Carolina Football Club’s effort to bring a Major League Soccer team to the area.

The Board of Commissioners and other groups are spelling out the reasons why the Triangle would be good for MLS.

“From kind of stem to stern we have a soccer culture which I think would really be appealing to and benefit MLS,” said Hill Carrow, CEO of Triangle Sports Commission.

“It is so much of who we are and we would love for Major League Soccer to come to Wake County and be part of all the energy happening around soccer here in our area,” said Wake County Commissioner Sig Hutchinson.

Hutchinson is showing his excitement about a possible MLS team in a letter written to the League’s president.

Hutchinson says the team would have a great economic impact on the area, and the county would work to enable that.

“The best argument we can make for them is that we’re going to put people in the seats, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” said Hutchinson.

The North Carolina Football Club is making a bid for one of four new MLS teams starting in the next five years.

There are 11 other cities across the country in the running – including Charlotte.

“We benefit from having a very large university presence here and a long history in our colleges and universities of top tier soccer,” said Carrow.

Carrow says the universities set Raleigh apart from other sites.

He says the soccer culture and fans to go with it are already here, and would grow with a major league team.

“We’re a very fast-growing market, we’ve got a tremendous number of young people in our market that’s a very appealing demographic for MLS,” said Carrow.

MLS will choose cities for two new teams by the end of the year.

If chosen, North Carolina Football Club would build a 22,000-seat stadium. We’re told they’re considering multiple locations, and have not released the renderings of their design plans.