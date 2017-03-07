Teen killed, another injured in Franklin County crash

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen is dead and another injured after a crash in Franklin County, the State Highway Patrol has confirmed.

At about 7:25 a.m., state police responded to a single-vehicle wreck on Cedar Creek Road.

Troopers believe Timothy Henry Coley, 18, of Franklinton was driving east when he lost control of the 2003 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving, traveled across and then off the road and struck a fence.

Jamariuse Quan Gibbs, 17, of Franklinton died at the scene, the State Highway Patrol said.

Coley was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers believe speed contributed to the wreck, and charges are pending.

