Police: 105 new sex charges against ex-Fayetteville coach as 8th victim comes forward

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An eighth victim has now stepped forward in the case of a man facing multiple child sex charges in Fayetteville, police said Tuesday evening.

Rodney Scott, 50, who was facing at least 70 sex abuse charges involving teen boys now has an additional 105 charges brought against him, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

Before Tuesday, seven people had come forward accusing the former AAU basketball coach of sexual abuse.

Scott’s bond was more than $17.7 million, but was increased by $3.67 million to $21,350,000, according to police.

Based on the latest victim, police filed the following new charges against Scott:

21 counts of statutory sexual offense against a person who is 13, 14, or 15 years old by a defendant who is at least six years older than the victim

21 counts of child abuse – sexual act

21 counts of crime against nature

21 counts of indecent liberties with a child

21 counts of other sexual activity involving a child

Anyone who believes they have been a victim, or anyone who knows someone they believe has been the victim of a sexual assault, or any crime, involving Rodney Scott is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1529, (910) 433-1530, or (910) 433-1851.

Counseling resources are also available through the Rape Crisis Volunteers of Cumberland County at 910-485-7273.

Additionally, anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).