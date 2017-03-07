18 dead dogs found in cages inside vacant Virginia home

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An investigation is underway at a home in Hampton where police say 18 dead dogs were found inside.

Police said they were called to a house on Pochin Place around 9:30 a.m. Monday for a wellness check. Officers discovered the dead animals.

Neighbors said that they smelled something odd for a couple of days, but said no one lived in the house.

“It was pretty bad,” neighbor Edith Newkirk said. “It didn’t smell good.”

A utility contractor noticed the smell first and called police. The contractor said they saw more than 15 dead dogs in cages in the home. Animal control officers found one female dog still alive.

No one lives at the home.

Sister station WAVY contacted the last recorded property owner, who lives in Philadelphia. A woman answered and WAVY’s Matt Gregory asked her if she owned the home. She said she did. After Gregory told her what police found inside and asked if she was renting the home, she said she had to call police and hung up.

Animal control handled the investigation throughout Monday afternoon. A police forensics team assisted.