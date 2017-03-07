At least 3 dead after train collides with bus in Biloxi, Miss.

BILOXI, Miss. (AP/WNCN) – A train has collided with a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, causing an at least three deaths and numerous injuries.

Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash Tuesday.

Creel says a CSX train headed eastbound hit the bus at a crossing in downtown Biloxi just before 2:15 p.m., pushing the bus about 300 feet down the tracks.

He says a nearby hospital is setting up a triage unit at the site to treat the injured.

CBS affiliate WLOX reported that at least three people died.

Creel says as many as 50 people were on the bus. He said there are deaths and injuries, but he could not immediately quantify them.

Charter buses often carry patrons to casinos in Biloxi, but Creel says he doesn’t know where this bus was headed.