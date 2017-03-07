Dozens attend Orange County meeting about light rail

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of people showed up at Tuesday night’s Orange County Board of Commissioners meeting questioning if light rail was the way to go.

Some during the public comments expressed support outright.

Others had concerns, especially about cost and the route.

Many expressed concerns about the light rail’s route not serving all of the developing areas in Orange County.

Commissioners said that April 4 is when they can receive a financial update.

Commissioners plan to take up the matter again during the April 18 meeting with plenty of time for the public to express opinions on the latest update.

People are urged to email the leaders beforehand.