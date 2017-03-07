Female giraffe killed in accident at NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C (WNCN) — A female giraffe, who recently became a grandmother and had been with the NC Zoo for eight years, died early Tuesday morning, zoo officials said.

Jamili, a 9-year-old giraffe, was found unresponsive in her behind-the-scenes living quarters at the North Carolina Zoo’s giraffe habitat, officials said.

Jamili died after she accidentally became entangled an “engagement item” used with the giraffe herd.

“This enrichment item, and others like it, had been used for many years with our giraffe herd without incident,” officials said in a news release.

Jamili was born May 30, 2008 at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She came to the North Carolina Zoo in March 2009.

She gave birth to a female in July 2012 at the NC Zoo. That giraffe, Juma, just last month gave birth to a female giraffe at the Maryland Zoo.