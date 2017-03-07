Female giraffe killed in accident at NC Zoo

By Published: Updated:
Jamili in a Twitter photo from the NC Zoo.

ASHEBORO, N.C (WNCN) — A female giraffe, who recently became a grandmother and had been with the NC Zoo for eight years, died early Tuesday morning, zoo officials said.

Jamili, a 9-year-old giraffe, was found unresponsive in her behind-the-scenes living quarters at the North Carolina Zoo’s giraffe habitat, officials said.

Jamili died after she accidentally became entangled an “engagement item” used with the giraffe herd.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

“This enrichment item, and others like it, had been used for many years with our giraffe herd without incident,” officials said in a news release.

Jamili was born May 30, 2008 at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She came to the North Carolina Zoo in March 2009.

She gave birth to a female in July 2012 at the NC Zoo. That giraffe, Juma, just last month gave birth to a female giraffe at the Maryland Zoo.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s