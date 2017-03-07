Fort Bragg wife shot active-duty husband in the back, officials say

By Published: Updated:

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier was charged after shooting her husband, who is also in the military, in the back last week, officials said.

CLICK TO ENLARGE IMAGE AND FOR MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

Sgt. Sarah Marie Coleman, 24, is accused of shooting Jonathan Coleman, 39, on Wednesday night at a Hope Mills home in the 4100 block of Edward E. Maynor Drive, according to Hope Mills officials.

Sarah Coleman is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury.

Officials said last week the shooting happened during a domestic dispute.

She was being held without bond, but her bond has since been set at $35,000.

Jonathan Coleman, who was on active duty at the time of the shooting, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, although there is no update on his condition.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Sarah Coleman is still being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s