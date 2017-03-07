Holly Springs leaders approve rezoning plan that could add 600 homes

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — After tabling the plan three times, Holly Springs leaders Tuesday night approved a rezoning that could likely lead to 600 more homes in the area.

The Holly Springs Town Council most recently delayed a decision regarding more than 200 acres on Feb. 21.

But, after three delays since November, town leaders approved a plan in a split vote Tuesday night.

In at least two town council meetings, residents packed the meeting with many speaking out against the idea.

The area slated for development is around Avent Ferry Road, which is a road people in the area say is already a traffic nightmare.

Residents were worried any new development would cause headaches and could be dangerous.

Besides traffic issues, people say they are concerned about safety and worried that emergency responders will be slowed down even more.