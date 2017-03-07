Holly Springs leaders approve rezoning plan that could add 600 homes

By Published: Updated:
The Holly Springs Town Council meeting on Tuesday night. Photo supplied to CBS North Carolina

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — After tabling the plan three times, Holly Springs leaders Tuesday night approved a rezoning that could likely lead to 600 more homes in the area.

The Holly Springs Town Council most recently delayed a decision regarding more than 200 acres on Feb. 21.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

But, after three delays since November, town leaders approved a plan in a split vote Tuesday night.

In at least two town council meetings, residents packed the meeting with many speaking out against the idea.

The area slated for development is around Avent Ferry Road, which is a road people in the area say is already a traffic nightmare.

Residents were worried any new development would cause headaches and could be dangerous.

Besides traffic issues, people say they are concerned about safety and worried that emergency responders will be slowed down even more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s