Jury selection begins in trial of man charged with beating UNC professor to death

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Jury selection begins today for the first of two suspects charged in the 2014 beating death of a UNC-Chapel Hill professor and cancer researcher.

Jury selection is set to begin today at the Orange County courthouse in the trial of 30-year-old Troy Arrington Jr.

Arrington and Derick Davis II, 26, are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Feng Liu.

Liu was a cancer researcher and professor at UNC and died back on July 23, 2014 when he was attacked and robbed near the UNC campus during an afternoon attack.

The professor moved to the United States with his family in 1993 and started working at UNC in 2005.

Former colleagues said Liu made an impact on the university’s campus.

Former colleagues said Liu made an impact on the university's campus.

"He touched the lives of everybody. So, he is simply a wonderful man and is a wonderful scientist, too," said Fred Eshelman Distinguished Professor Dr. Leaf Huang.

Both Arrington and Davis were released from jail less than a month before the attack happened.

Both men face charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The Orange County district attorney’s office said Davis will be tried in a separate trial. The date for that trial has not been set.

