Kestrel Heights board votes to appeal state’s decision to close high school

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In the wake of a diploma scandal, the leaders of Kestrel Heights Charter School in Durham decided Tuesday night to appeal the state’s decision to close the high school.

The North Carolina Board of Education voted Thursday to close the high school for three years after an investigation discovered some students received diplomas despite not taking required courses.

For now, Kestrel Heights’ high schools is scheduled to close July 1 for three years.

An internal investigation found that over eight years, 160 of Kestrel’s 399 previous graduates had not taken all state-required courses.