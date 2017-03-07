Man arrested after Wayne County K-9 finds heroin, cocaine, Xanax in vehicle

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man has been arrested and charged after a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office K-9 sniffed out narcotics in the man’s vehicle, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, James Earl Davis, of 868 Riverbend Road, had a number of outstanding warrants and was spotted in the Rosewood area of Wayne County. Deputies found Davis as he was getting out of his vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

Deputies used their K-9 Ory to search for drugs in Davis’ vehicle. Ory gave deputies a positive alert to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies finding five grams of cocaine, 32 Xanax bars, 10.6 grams of heroin, a firearm and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Davis is charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of a firearm by felon, and resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer.

Davis was arrested and placed in the Wayne County Jail under a $199,000 secured bond.