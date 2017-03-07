Man nabbed after woman’s purse snatched at knifepoint in Garner, officials say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have arrested a man they say snatched a woman’s purse at knifepoint on Sunday.

The incident happened around 3:38 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a hotel at 1595 Mechanical Blvd., Garner officials said in a news release.

The woman said that a man approached her while he had a knife. He took her purse and then ran off, officials said.

Torrey Mitch Singleton, 32, who police say was staying in a nearby hotel was arrested late Monday, officials said.

Singleton was charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Garner Police are trying to determine if he is responsible for other recent robberies in the area, according to Garner officials.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call the Garner Police Department at 919.772.8810 or our crime tip line at 919.890-7318 or e-mail at GPDtips@garnernc.gov.